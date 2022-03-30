No early update on this year's haj pilgrimage for S'pore Muslims: Masagos

It is unlikely there will be an early resolution on whether pilgrims from Singapore can take part in this year's haj, given how complex the Covid-19 situation is, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Mr Masagos, who is in Saudi Arabia on a work visit, said the kingdom is studying how many pilgrims it will allow to perform the haj this year.

Singaporean Muslims have to be flexible and be prepared to make adjustments "if the decision is made and conveyed to us at the last minute", said Mr Masagos, who is Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health. "But whatever the decision, we can take heart that it has been made in the best interests of pilgrims."

Mr Masagos met Saudi Arabia's Haj and Umrah Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah yesterday, and conveyed "the deep desire of Singaporean Muslims to perform haj". He acknowledged that planning and coordinating the haj for millions of pilgrims worldwide is not easy, and "the health, safety and security of pilgrims is one of the Saudi government's top priorities".

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, or Muis, did not send Singaporean pilgrims for the haj in 2020 and 2021.

On March 6, Saudi Arabia announced that foreign pilgrims could participate in this year's haj, and a quota for each country would be released later.

Mr Masagos also noted that under Dr Tawfiq's leadership, the umrah pilgrimage - which can be undertaken at any time of the year - has resumed for pilgrims worldwide. "As more of us are vaccinated, we have seen more Singaporean Muslims travelling to the Holy Lands to perform umrah.

"I conveyed Singapore's appreciation and support towards the kingdom's efforts in ensuring the safety and welfare of Singaporean pilgrims."

Mr Masagos' trip, which ends on Friday, has also seen him meet various Saudi officials and engage in dialogues with Singaporean students in Riyadh.

Ng Keng Gene