Night prayers to resume at mosques

Muslims can look forward to the resumption of some Ramadan activities this year.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said mosques will be conducting terawih and qiyamullail in adherence to prevailing safe management measures.

Muis called on the Muslim community to conduct these activities in a safe and responsible manner as Singapore is still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prayer slots at mosques must be booked online and are on a first come, first served basis.

There will be three booking windows throughout Ramadan for terawih prayers, with about 84,000 prayer spaces in each window across all mosques.

Activities such as congregational prayers at void decks will not be allowed this year.