Ngee Ann Kongsi is S’pore’s top private donor, Lee Foundation takes No. 2 spot

SINGAPORE – The Ngee Ann Kongsi has emerged as Singapore’s biggest private donor, giving $37.7 million to a host of charitable causes in 2021.

Founded by a group of Teochew leaders in 1845, the philanthropic group claimed top spot in the 2022 list of Singapore’s 10 biggest philanthropic organisations in terms of donations given.

The Lee Foundation, founded by late rubber tycoon Lee Kong Chian in 1952, took second spot, donating $32.3 million in 2021.

In third place is the Lien Foundation, which gave $23.2 million. Known for its work in early childhood education and end-of-life issues, it was set up in 1980 by the late Lien Ying Chow, founder of Overseas Union Bank.

Soristic Impact Collective, a consultancy, compiled the top 10 list based on publicly available information such as the groups’ latest financial year statements, annual reports and other information listed on the Commissioner of Charities website.

The report, now in its second edition, was released in November. Soristic principal consultant Pauline Tan said the first edition in 2021 focused primarily on foundations.

This year, it decided to shift the focus to private philanthropy to include other grant-makers that are not structured as foundations, but which also give significantly to charity.

It decided to exclude faith-based grant-makers and government-affiliated grant-makers, such as the Temasek Foundation, to focus on private philanthropy.

For its report, it ranked 101 philanthropic organisations, of which the 10 largest groups gave a total of $163 million in grants.

Of the 10, four are the philanthropic arms of companies.

The firms are real estate developer Ho Bee Group, business chamber Singapore Business Federation, supermarket chain FairPrice and real estate giant CapitaLand Group.

The Ho Bee Foundation was ranked sixth, the Singapore Business Federation Foundation seventh, the NTUC FairPrice Foundation ninth and the CapitaLand Hope Foundation 10th.

All four groups made the top 10 list for the first time in the 2022 edition.

Three philanthropic organisations are set up by wealthy individuals or families.

Apart from the Lee and Lien foundations, there is the Shaw Foundation, founded by the late Runme and Run Run Shaw of the Shaw Organisation, taking eighth place.

Two groups are donor-advised funds. The SymAsia Foundation and the Community Foundation of Singapore were ranked fourth and fifth respectively.