Ngee Ann Kongsi fund to support Teochews who lost jobs and incomes due to Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Half a million dollars has been set aside by social welfare organisation Ngee Ann Kongsi to support Singaporean Teochews who have lost their incomes or were retrenched amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applications open from Monday (Nov 2) and will be administered by the Teochew Federation (Singapore) which will work with 60 affiliated clan associations - or huay kuans- to help those in need.

About 1,000 Singaporean Teochews are expected to benefit from the fund. Each will receive a one-time sum of $500.

"As a Teochew philanthropic organisation, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to the Teochew community... we hope that the fund can help ease some of their financial burdens and tide them through this difficult period," said Mr Jamie Teo, who is the organisation's president, on Monday.

To launch this fund and another one jointly organised by Community Development Councils and the Ngee Ann Kongsi,the latter has allocated $2.5 million from its reserves.

Only Singaporean Teochews aged 21 and above who are currently unemployed qualify for the fund.

They must have experienced total loss of income due to involuntary no-pay leave, retrenchment or termination for three months.

Only one application per household will be approved for the relief.

"We are extremely grateful to the Ngee Ann Kongsi for their generous donation...we want to lend a helping hand to those most affected in these challenging times," said Dr Peter Lim, President of Teochew Federation (Singapore).

More information on how to apply can be found on this website.

Application forms can also be collected at huay kuans such as Singapore Kityang Huay Kwan and Teo Ann Huay Kuan.

Those who require assistance can also call the Teochew Federation (Singapore) on 6733-3207 to book an application slot.