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Next generation of community leaders hope to make Chinese ‘cool’ and relevant

(From left) Alvin Soon, Jaclyn Toh, Melody Tan and Loh Tian Kai are among the first participants of the Chinese Community Leadership Programme.

SINGAPORE - Growing up, Jaclyn Toh felt speaking Mandarin or participating in Chinese cultural activities was not seen as “cool” or “fashionable”.

But her interest was piqued when a Chinese television drama series she was following - based on The Adventures of Wisely, a sci-fi and adventure franchise by Hong Kong novelist Ni Kuang - ended on a cliffhanger. The then-Raffles Girls’ School student tracked down the original novels, kickstarting a lifelong interest in the Chinese language and culture.

The 40-year-old executive director of Greenbay Marine believes that the increasing interest in Chinese dramas, food and beverage, films, music and technology are early signs that the younger generation is open to knowing more about their culture.

“I believe this opens up a world of opportunities to reach people and make Chinese cool again,” she said. “I hope we can build on this momentum and help more people see Chinese language and culture not just as something needful for work or business, but as something they can genuinely enjoy and feel connected to.”

Toh, a committee member of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SCCCI) career women’s group, and a member of the Toh-Si Cheng Gee Chor See clan association, added: “I hope to help nurture a community where young Singaporeans are proudly rooted in their heritage, fluent in its modern expressions, and deeply invested in keeping Singapore’s multi-racial social fabric strong.”

This is her goal as she joins 24 others for the inaugural run of the Chinese Community Leadership Programme.

The programme was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during National Day Rally 2025 to nurture at least 100 next-generation Chinese community leaders over the next five years.

It is jointly organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) and SCCCI, and co-developed with Nanyang Technological University.

Speaking at the programme’s launch at NTU@One-North on July 1, Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat said people today do not only benefit from the hard work of their predecessors but also bear the responsibility of carrying their legacy forward.

Chee, who also chairs the Chinese Community Liaison Group, noted that rapid technological advances, shifting geopolitical dynamics and changing social structures have transformed the attitudes and ways in which younger generations engage with society.

Against this backdrop, the role of community leaders has become increasingly important, he said.

“Chinese community organisations are not only custodians of culture but also key pillars in bringing people together, fostering mutual support and strengthening social cohesion, even as they face new opportunities and challenges in a changing society,” he said in Mandarin.

Chee also noted that Chinese community organisations have long helped successive generations of new immigrants settle into Singapore. Going forward, they can continue to serve as a bridge by helping new immigrants better understand Singapore’s history, culture and social values, build friendships with locals and integrate into the community.

“I hope you will continue to uphold this spirit of inclusiveness and mutual support, and contribute towards building a more united and cohesive Singapore,” he said.

Thomas Chua, president of SFCCA and honorary president of SCCCI, said while some of the social functions once performed by clan associations have gradually been assumed by the Government, the Chinese community continue to play an indispensable role in preserving cultural heritage, serving the community, and strengthening social cohesion.

“It is therefore integral that we continue to cultivate a strong pipeline of young leaders who can work alongside our senior leaders to ensure that our organisations continue to thrive in today’s increasingly complex and rapidly evolving environment,” he added.

The leadership programme is targeted at Singapore citizens in their 30s and 40s who are bilingual in English and Mandarin , and are currently serving in clan bodies or trade associations. It received over 120 nominations from clan and trade associations.

The candidates were assessed on their leadership potential, track record of community involvement, and commitment to developing Singapore’s Chinese community.

Throughout the four-month programme, participants will attend a series of masterclasses, learning journeys, government agency briefings, and fireside chats with political office-holders.

The participants represent a range of professional backgrounds, including business, healthcare, law, finance and the public service.

Another participant, Melody Tan, was also uninterested in Chinese studies or culture as a teen. This changed when her uncle invited her to a Chinese New year event at the Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan events to expose her to Teochew culture .

“I felt a sense of belonging, and it helped that the younger people gathered together and realised we were in similar life stages and shared interests. We were all trying to find our roots and could do it together,” said the 38-year-old executive director of Yum Cha Restaurant, who has held various leadership positions with the Teochew clan since 2014.

Lawyer Loh Tian Kai, 34, also attributed his interest in his Hakka roots to his clan association.

The three-term board member of the Char Yong (Dabu) Association wanted to give back after he started receiving its bond-free university scholarship award in 2013.

“As I devoted time to the association’s activities and represented it at regional events, I learnt and appreciated the deep and meaningful legacy that binds generations and the geographically-diverse diaspora,” he said.

The legacy includes the Hakka community’s spirit of enterprise in the face of scarce resources, he said.

For example, when he was introduced to one of China’s leading brandy and wine producers, he discovered that it was founded by a Dabu Hakka who established China’s first industrial winery in Yantai, Shandong.

“That instantly allowed the brand to connect with those of us with Hakka ancestry, evoking the industrious Hakka spirit that was driven by our people’s traditional lack of access to resources that other groups enjoyed,” he said.

For Tan Tock Seng Hospital consultant radiologist Alvin Soon, it was his schools that nurtured his early appreciation of Chinese language, culture and values.

The Chinese High School exposed him to Chinese calligraphy, literature and the arts. At Hwa Chong Institution (Junior College) , traditional festivals were part of school life, said Soon, who is also deputy chief of head and neck imaging.

The 38-year-old, an executive council member of Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan, said: “Rather than expecting younger Singaporeans to become interested in heritage overnight, we should continue giving them meaningful experiences through schools, community programmes and opportunities to serve.

“When heritage is lived rather than simply taught, it becomes something that stays with them for life.”

The recent discussion around the Mandarin dubbing of Teochew-language film Dear You showed that many Singaporeans still feel a strong connection to their heritage, even if they do not always express it openly, he added.

“The challenge for organisations like the Huay Kuan is not just rekindling interest in one’s own heritage, but also providing meaningful ways to connect with it,” he said.

Raphael Wong, executive director of Zenith Legacy, AIA Singapore, said he wants his youth group in his clan to create opportunities for the younger members to succeed through business opportunity matching and networking.

The 40-year-old, who is active in Hakka clan Wui Chiu Fui Kun and Siow’s Clan Guild Association, aspires to make clan associations where younger Singaporean Chinese feel they genuinely belong, “not just out of obligation to tradition, but because they see real opportunity in continuing this work”.