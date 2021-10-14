Newer foundations changing the face of philanthropy

Self-made businessman Lew Chee Beng, 73, is giving away a substantial part of his fortune through a foundation. Since he founded the Lew Foundation in 2015, it has donated over $12 million to charitable causes.

Mr Yeo Puay Hin, the foundation's executive director, said of his father-in-law: "He came from humble beginnings, so it's about gratitude - to give back to society and helping those who are disadvantaged."