New playground in Jurong East for families and pets

SINGAPORE – Families and pets have a new playground in Jurong East. Opened officially on Saturday, the 355,000 sq ft Jurong Play Grounds features Asia’s largest dog water park, a pet-care facility and a community garden for the public to grow fruits and vegetables.

The lifestyle attraction, which is a 15-minute walk from Jurong East MRT station, is managed by wholesale garden centre Hua Hng Trading Company and cost more than $5 million to redevelop. Previously, the site was owned by garden centre Sin Flora.

Hua Hng Trading purchased the under-utilised site in 2021 and invited new tenants on board such as Italian restaurant Al Capone’s and pet-care facility Urban Paws.

They are joined by Wag & Wild, a 19,000 sq ft water park where owners can take their dogs for a swim, and Happy Fish Swim School, which offers indoor lessons for adults and children. Carnival operator Uncle Ringo also operates from Friday to Sunday.

Fitness enthusiasts can pick up a new sport at four padel courts. Padel is a racket sport that combines elements of tennis, squash and badminton.