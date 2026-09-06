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New movement to get S’poreans to read 15 minutes a day through tracking platform, virtual rewards

The ReadSG Challenge includes features such as personal goal-setting, reading streaks, experience points and redeemable virtual coins.

SINGAPORE – A new five-year national movement is encouraging Singaporeans to pick up a book for at least 15 minutes a day as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s reading culture.

They can track their daily reading time and earn virtual rewards as part of a challenge under the ReadSG movement launched by the National Library Board (NLB) on Sept 6.

The ReadSG Challenge, which runs on government citizen engagement platform CrowdTask SG, includes features such as personal goal-setting, reading streaks, experience points and redeemable virtual coins.

It is being piloted from Sept 6 to Dec 31, with new features and enhancements to be introduced based on feedback.

Another initiative under ReadSG is Get It Now, which will make a popular title available to all Libby users on the first Friday of each month until March 2027 with no waiting time required.

ReadSG’s launch marks the start of National Reading Month, to be held every September with reading-related activities for people of all ages across libraries islandwide.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, patron of ReadSG, officiated at its launch at the National Library Building in Bugis.

When asked by the emcee about his decision to be a patron for ReadSG for the next five years, he said: “If we are thinking of having an impact with the broad span of the population – the young, the middle-aged and the older – we should be willing to be patient because habits are formed slowly.

“Five years is actually not a long time, but we hope in five years’ time to see that there will be something different in our habits.”

NLB said ReadSG aims to help Singaporeans develop sustainable reading habits through small and achievable steps, beginning with 15 minutes of reading each day.

Its chief executive, Melissa Tam, said the movement comes at a time when people have access to an abundance of content and information, but may spend less time engaging deeply with what they read.

“We live in a world of extraordinary abundance, of content, information and stimulation,” she said. “At any moment, we can scroll through hundreds of headlines, watch a video or get a summary of almost anything.”

But she said regular long-form reading helps develop skills such as critical thinking, imagination, empathy and attention.

“We know that habits are built through small, consistent actions. So, we are starting with a simple goal – just read for 15 minutes a day. On the bus, before bed or over lunch.”

NLB aims to attract 150,000 users to the challenge by September 2027.

Participants can also collect bonus rewards, including limited-edition library charms, by attending selected NLB and partner events between September and November.

Reading done under the challenge in September will also count towards Read for Good, NLB’s annual charity reading drive.

Previously known as Read for Books, the initiative is targeting 7.5 million reading minutes in 2026 to raise up to $150,000 for less privileged communities.

From Sept 6 to Oct 7, every 15 minutes of reading logged each day will contribute towards the fund-raising effort.

Tam said NLB hopes the charity drive will benefit 10,000 individuals.

The funds will support kidsREAD, MINDS and Preschool Market by providing reading and learning aids, in addition to book donations from sponsors.

ReadSG is supported by more than 40 partners and advocates, including the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), Ministry of Education, Agency for Integrated Care, National Arts Council, People’s Association, Singapore Book Publishers Association, SPH Media and Mediacorp.

ECDA chief executive Ku Geok Boon said reading regularly from a young age helps children develop attention, curiosity and imagination.

“ECDA is happy to partner NLB on ReadSG to inspire more families to make reading with their little ones a daily habit,” she said.

The movement will also seek to reach older Singaporeans. Agency for Integrated Care chief executive Tan Chee Wee said the agency hopes to encourage more seniors to make reading a daily habit through its network of Active Ageing Centres.

SPH Media chief executive Chan Yeng Kit said that the national news company’s multi-language coverage in English, Chinese, Malay, and Tamil allows it to connect with communities across every generation.

“We are proud to join hands with NLB and other partners for ReadSG to champion critical thinking, celebrate storytelling, and nurture a lifelong love for reading across Singapore.”

Other ReadSG initiatives include programmes such as Readers Assemble: A Marvel Festival, the Time of Your Life Celebration and A Book A Day.

Tam said: “This is a multi-year national reading movement, and we are thinking long term. Not just about the first book someone picks up, but about what it looks like five years from now, when reading has become a natural and meaningful part of everyday life for more of us.”