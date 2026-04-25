New measures introduced to ensure safety for 2026 haj pilgrims: Faishal Ibrahim

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Associate Professor Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, said he is committed to ensuring the safety of pilgrims amid global uncertainty, during a pre-departure briefing for the 2026 haj pilgrimage on April 25.

SINGAPORE – Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim will lead the Singapore delegation of 900 pilgrims for this year’s haj pilgrimage.

This is the first time he is leading a haj delegation since taking on the Muslim Affairs portfolio in May 2025.

Also, for the first time, all Singaporean pilgrims will depart and return together through three direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia, in addition to receiving the Nusuk Card – an official document – before departure.

These two new safety measures were introduced to ensure the well-being of the pilgrims this time, according to a statement by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on April 25.

A total of 900 pilgrims will be travelling to the holy land, with the first group departing on May 9.

Associate Professor Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, said he is committed to ensuring the safety of pilgrims amid global uncertainty, during a pre-departure briefing for the 2026 haj pilgrimage on April 25.

“I know that many pilgrims, including your family members, have legitimate concerns, especially with the current developments in the Middle East,” he said at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The briefing was organised by MUIS, in collaboration with the Association of Muslim Travel Agents Singapore (AMTAS).

“We have heard these concerns clearly through our interactions with pilgrims, their families and community leaders, including Malay/Muslim Members of Parliament. We have taken your feedback into account, and are taking it seriously, as we strengthen our preparations for this year’s haj season,” he said.

He added that as in past years, extensive planning has been undertaken so that pilgrims can depart with more confidence and peace of mind.

In light of these concerns, new initiatives have been introduced for the 2026 haj season.

According to a statement by MUIS on April 25, Singaporean pilgrims – for the first time – depart and return together on three direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia. This change aims to improve coordination during travel and optimise the haj operations process, MUIS said.

Singaporean pilgrims will depart for Madinah on May 9, 12 and 14 and return home from Jeddah on June 1, 5 and 8.

Another security measure introduced this year will see Singaporean pilgrims being issued a mandatory Nusuk card before departing.

The Nusuk card is an official document issued by Saudi Arabia that contains the pilgrim’s personal information, grants access to the holy sites and includes accommodation and transport information to support the pilgrims throughout their pilgrimage.

This is the first time where Nusuk cards are issued before pilgrims leave for the haj. Previously, the card was given to pilgrims upon their arrival in the holy land.

Prof Faishal, who will serve as the head of delegation alongside members of MUIS, AMTAS and the Singapore Pilgrims’ Affairs Office (SPAO), explained that MUIS had undertaken thorough preparations in collaboration with AMTAS, sales agents and colleagues in Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU) from the onset of planning for this year’s haj.

He added that MUIS and its partners actively responded as tensions grew in the Middle East.

They continued to monitor situations closely, and review the preparations carefully to strengthen coordination, and put in place additional measures and contingency plans.

“A contingency plan has also been prepared in case the unexpected happens. We will ensure that you are always informed and updated. This is my commitment to you,” said Prof Faishal, who visited Saudi Arabia in November 2025.

Beyond safety considerations, Prof Faishal also stressed the importance of pilgrims taking care of their health throughout their journey.

He assured that a strong support system has been put in place to ensure the safety and health of pilgrims.

This includes deploying SPAO staff at the holy site and using the PilgrimSG application for emergency assistance and dissemination of important information.

According to him, MUIS will take steps “vigilantly and meticulously” and continue to monitor the latest developments in the Middle East while maintaining cooperation with authorities in Saudi Arabia.

A total of 11 SPAO staff, including the head of delegation, director of the haj office, head of SPAO, pilgrim officers, religious officers, and chief medical officers, will be deployed at the holy site.

SPAO will also set up Haj Operations Centres and Medical Clinics in Aziziyah (near Mina), Makkah and Madinah.