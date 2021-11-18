New line of collectable 2022 Year of the Tiger almanac coins unveiled by MAS

SINGAPORE - You may have to flip a coin to decide which to buy, given the many choices. On Thursday (Nov 18), a line of 10 collectable 2022 Year of the Tiger almanac coins was unveiled by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The coins - which will be issued on Jan 1 next year - feature a tiger against the backdrop of Haw Par Villa, a cultural park in Pasir Panjang best known for hundreds of statues that depict scenes from Chinese mythology and folklore.

The flip side of each coin bears the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2022 marked on it, said MAS.

The 10 coins feature different metallic compositions, shapes and minting relief effects. A nickel-plated zinc coin that is almost 41mm in diameter comes with a face value of $2, while the 60mm-diameter gold coins have a face value of $200, for example.

The supply of each coin will vary between 100 and 50,000 pieces depending on the design and composition.

They will be sold by Singapore Mint and pre-orders can be placed from Nov 18 to Dec 17 at its website.

Special premium sets with various coin combinations will also be on sale and all coins will be allocated by balloting if they are oversubscribed, added MAS.