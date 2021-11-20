New initiative to make CBD, HDB estates more accessible for those with disabilities

SINGAPORE - A new initiative for infrastructural improvements will make it easier for people with disabilities to go to work and move around their estates.

Accessible City Network was announced by National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Saturday (Nov 20) at the launch of CaringSG, a caregiver-led initiative for special needs caregivers.

It aims to enhance the accessibility of public spaces, such as identifying where more barrier-free features are needed or providing better way-finding signage.

Its pilot, Our Accessible City @ CBD (Raffles Place), will be identifying challenges that people with disabilities face when moving around or with interconnectivity in the Central Business District.

Mr Lee said: "The CBD is a core commercial district where many people go to work. But for persons with disabilities working in or visiting the area, or hoping to work in the area, there are often challenges in getting around conveniently."

It is led by Mr Michael Ngu, chief executive of Architects 61, and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), who will get input from the Disabled People's Association, Handicaps Welfare Association and other community groups, as well as people with disabilities.

Plans are also under way to introduce the initiative to the heartland, starting with Boon Lay and later Nee Soon Central.

These efforts will be led by Ms Judy Wee, executive director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association Singapore, and the HDB.

Although Housing Board estates are largely barrier-free for residents to access amenities with ease, more can be done to close the gaps that may still exist, Mr Lee added.

The Accessible City Network implements one of the recommendations of the Third Enabling Masterplan, a national road map to building a more inclusive society for people with disabilities.

Separately, Mr Lee said about 150 buildings - among them shopping centres, hotels and religious buildings - have tapped BCA's $40 million Accessibility Fund launched in 2007 to make accessibility improvements.

The Octagon in the CBD, for instance, has built a ramp and toilet that is accessible for wheelchair users and families with strollers.