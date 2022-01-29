New initiative launched to help scouts learn about issues like climate change, S'pore identity

SINGAPORE - The pandemic has brought significant changes to society and the way of life, and youth must keep pace with changes around them.

This has spurred the Singapore Scout Association (SSA) to launch a four-year project through which scouts will learn more about various issues, such as the United Nations' sustainable development goals and what it means to be Singaporean.

Known as the Diamond Jubilee Challenge, the learning journeys and community engagement activities are designed to strengthen the delivery of a "non-formal, values-based educational programme", said President Halimah Yacob at the launch at the National Museum of Singapore on Saturday (Jan 29).

This is as the Covid-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented changes to the way people learn, and the series of activities aims to ensure that Singapore's youth is prepared to deal with these changes, added Madam Halimah, who is also Chief Scout of Singapore.

The four-year project culminates in the celebration of Singapore's 60th year of nationhood - its Diamond Jubilee - in 2025.

The Diamond Jubilee Challenge is split into four yearly themes: diversity and inclusion, environment, skills for life, and civics and citizenry.

For example, the theme for 2022 is diversity and inclusion, and among the activities that scouts will undergo are those that aim to reinforce racial harmony in society and encourage racial acceptance.

In her speech, Madam Halimah noted how the pandemic has brought some disruptions to how scout activities are conducted.

"While we have pivoted some scouting activities online, we know they cannot replace the experiences where scouts come together to interact and build bonds through participation in camps and learning journeys," she said.

She added that the Diamond Jubilee Challenge activities will comply with safe management measures and provide scouts with an experience like no other.

"This includes unique activities such as self-initiated fund-raising challenges to promote entrepreneurial spirit among scouts, and environmental exhibitions to promote sustainable practices and climate action," said Madam Halimah.

She added that the scouts will also be embarking on a fund-raising effort for their units and future activities in the coming months.

According to the association's membership census in 2019, there were more than 12,500 scouts in Singapore.