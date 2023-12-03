New income ceiling for CDAC’s student bursaries; more needy families to get help

SINGAPORE - For Madam Pauline Fong and her daughters, the twice-yearly disbursement of grocery vouchers worth $300 and bursaries from the Chinese Development Assistance Council (CDAC) have helped with daily expenses.

To cope with paying bills and her mother’s nursing home expenses, the 45-year-old single mother took on an additional part-time job as an administrative accounts executive in February 2023, on top of her full-time job as receptionist.

On Dec 3, the council raised the income criteria for the CDAC-Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations bursary, starting from Jan 1, 2024, which will help families like Madam Fong’s.

This applies to eligible primary and secondary students. Similarly, the same applies for post-secondary students applying for the youth empowerment and aspiration programme grant.

Under the new criteria, applicants with a gross monthly household income of below $4,800, up from the current ceiling of $2,400, or a gross per capita income of $1,400, up from the current limit of $800, can apply for bursaries.

Alex Yam, a CDAC board member, said on Dec 3 that this move followed changes in various grants and support schemes at the national level, to benefit as many families as possible and to bring it in line with the current national income levels.

This periodic review ensures that CDAC keeps pace with new income criteria revisions in the public sector and identify gaps that it can help beneficiaries with, noted Mr Yam.

On the scale and timing of the income criteria revision, he said: “Largely, we’re looking at our beneficiary base, as well as income changes of the population. We are also keeping a close track of other agencies, especially in the public sector and other self-help groups, on how they have reviewed their own income criteria.”

“Incomes have grown, so we want to be able to support those families that we also used to support... Because many of those that require assistance have experienced a growth in their incomes,” added Mr Yam.

Initially, Madam Fong was worried that that her daughters, Chen Yi Xin, 13, and Chen Yi Yuan, 12, and would no longer qualify for CDAC’s bursaries, since the family’s new gross monthly household income exceeded the current income ceiling of $2,400 with the additional income from her second job.

But with the new income ceiling, her daughters can continue to get bursaries of $480 each in 2024, when they progress to secondary two and one.

Madam Fong first applied for the bursaries in 2022 as she found it tough to handle all the expenses. Her mother’s nursing home expenses are about $600 to $800 every month.

“I deposit the bursaries into my daughters’ bank accounts. I only use these funds whenever they need to buy anything new for school,” Madam Fong told The Straits Times in Mandarin.