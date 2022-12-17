New hawker centre is first such facility in Sembawang in 30 years

SINGAPORE – After a close to three-year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre opened on Saturday, marking it the first such facility in Sembawang in about 30 years.

The site used to host Chong Pang Village, which used to house a wet market and hawker centre and was demolished in the 1980s.

Speaking at the hawker centre on Saturday, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, who is also an MP for Sembawang GRC, said: “There are many interesting features in this hawker centre. Cost of living is always an issue, and with the hawker centre now, we can generally lower the food prices for residents.”

The 800-seat facility has 44 stalls, with only one vacant. Four sell halal food, another four Indian fare, and the rest a mix of Asian items. About 10 per cent of the stalls are run by residents.

On Saturday morning, most of the tables were taken up and long queues formed at some stalls.

Residents said the hawker centre is a long-awaited addition to the community. For Mr Joshua Batula, a 27-year-old software engineer, it is a five-minute walk from his home and gives him more food choices.

“It has been quite a wait, and residents here were eagerly expecting this to open. Before this, if I wanted hawker food, there was only one similar food court nearby.

“The layout here is also quite special because it is close to the park connector and other sports facilities, which is good for me because I play sports.”

Ms Kalin Tan, 52, who has been a Sembawang resident for more than 30 years, said: “I came down today because I heard it was the opening and I wanted to look around. The food is not bad although (the price) is a bit on the higher side.”

Ms Tan, who is self-employed, previously had to go to Chong Pang Market and Food Centre in Yishun to get hawker food.

The new hawker centre is part of the Bukit Canberra integrated sports and community hub, which will have other facilities such as a multipurpose hall, a swimming complex and a polyclinic. The pools and gym are expected to be ready in the first half of next year while the multipurpose hall is already open. The roll-out dates for the other facilities have not yet been announced.

Other features of the hawker centre include a mobile app which allows patrons to place orders and pay as well as receive a notification to collect their food when it is ready.

Points earned via the app can be used to off-set the price of subsequent purchases. From next year, a Pay-It-Forward programme will enable people to buy meals for less fortunate groups.

There is also an in-house nutritionist to ensure that food options remain as healthy as possible, with the calorie count displayed next to each food item on the menu.