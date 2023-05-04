New fellowship to support leaders of ground-up initiatives

SINGAPORE – A new fellowship has been launched to nurture and support leaders of ground-up initiatives, so that they can better meet the community’s needs.

The SG Strong Fellowship will award up to 15 fellowships and each fellow will be given $10,000 for their ground-up initiative.

The fellowship is given by philanthropic organisation The Majurity Trust, and it is supported by a $250,000 donation from global investment firm GIC.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development (MSF), launched the fellowship on Thursday morning (May 4).

The new fellowship aims to build a community of ground-up leaders where fellows can collaborate or even pool their funding together to collectively tackle bigger and more complex problems together.

Mr Masagos noted the role philanthropic groups play in building up the social impact eco-system. He pointed out that The Majurity Trust partnered the GIC to fund ground-up groups and initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic, through its SG Strong Fund.

“The next bound is in partnering each other, to do good, better,” he said. “We need to work together, leveraging our various strengths and resources, to tackle issues. We need to create an ecosystem that enables good.”

Over the past three years, the Fund has supported 150 ground-up groups and helped over 390,000 beneficiaries like migrant workers, rough sleepers and low-income families.

One applicant of the SG Strong Fellowship is Ms Zulayqha Zulkifli, a 28-year-old social worker.

Her family started helping their neighbours badly affected by the pandemic in April 2020, by buying them groceries and other essential household items. Her father is a retired cleaner and they live in a Housing Board 2-room rental flat.

Their initiative, called Project Hills, has since evolved to help more needy families, among other things.

She said: “We felt the fellowship’s nurturing approach is helpful for small organisations like us to do what we have to do, without having to worry much about funds.”