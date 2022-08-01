New facility lets dementia patients pick own activity

Make breakfast with the staff - tick. And perhaps an exercise session could be the next activity.

For Madam Mavis Lange, 82, a patient with dementia at Peacehaven Jade Circle in Upper Changi Road North, such choices are an everyday affair.

There is also a restraint-and diaper-free policy in place at the new facility, a joint development by The Salvation Army Peacehaven, Lien Foundation and Khoo Chwee Neo Foundation, where residents' hobbies and lifestyle preferences are given priority.

They have access to a wide range of amenities such as a high-tech equipment gym, arcade games, and technology-aided activities to boost their cognitive abilities.

This includes the use of Dexie, a dementia-specific humanoid robot that is pre-programmed with interactive games, exercises, sing-along songs and the capacity to hold one-to-one conversations with residents.

Peacehaven Jade Circle, which comprises Jade Circle Apartment and Faith Resident Living Area (RLA), was officially opened on Saturday. It had started operations in 2019 and the official opening was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madam Lange, who lives in a one-bed unit in the Jade Circle Apartment section, said: "I like the peace and quiet here, as well as the freedom to do what I want."

Madam Ch'ng Guat Ee, 90, moved into the RLA section last September, and her daughter, Ms Lim Ai Hooi, said she has already seen an improvement in her mother's mood and emotions.

Jade Circle Apartment has 15 single-and twin-bed units, while RLA has six four-bed units and a single-bed unit.

The overall facility also has an intergenerational lifestyle club and a dementia care training centre for healthcare professionals and caregivers.

Madam Low Mui Lang, executive director of Peacehaven Jade Circle, said the facility does not use restraints and diapers so as to help people living with dementia maintain their individuality.

According to the Ministry of Health's service requirements for centre-based care, restraints are discouraged but can be used under certain conditions, as a last resort.

Madam Low said of the facility's philosophy: "We want to follow them into their world and support them in everything they are still able to do, while helping them maintain their cognitive and physical abilities as much as possible."

At the launch, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said nursing homes such as Peacehaven Jade Circle have adapted quickly in caring for their residents amid the coronavirus pandemic, including the current wave of infections.

"This high quality of care is what we are striving to maintain and further cultivate in the nursing home sector, and we must extend this same level of care excellence all the way through our residents' life journey," he said.

Ms Lim said: "I used to worry about my mum's condition, but after her admission to Peacehaven, I am relieved to see that she is more emotionally stable, and her moods are better managed."