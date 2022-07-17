New e-cookbook gives taste of diverse cultures here

A new e-book was launched yesterday at community and lifestyle hub Heartbeat@Bedok to promote cross-cultural appreciation through food.

The e-cookbook, Feast From The Heart, is a collaboration between the People's Association (PA) Malay Activity Executive Committees Council, the PA Indian Activity Executive Committees Council (Narpani Pearavai) and the PA Integration Council.

It features 45 recipes covering mains, starters, snacks and desserts, including Hyderabadi Chicken Dum Biryani and Kidney Bean Falafels.

Administrative executive Juriah Yatim, 57, contributed the Grandmum Mutton Rendang recipe, which she inherited from her late grandmother.

She said: "I decided to contribute this recipe because it is a familiar dish to Singaporeans. People from other races and cultures will be able to enjoy this dish at home. They can eat it with rice or noodles."

The e-book was launched in conjunction with Racial Harmony Month. Racial Harmony Day falls on July 21.

Recipes were also contributed by grassroots volunteers, new citizens and immigrant associations.

The e-book encourages the public to try various recipes from diverse cultures in the community, and to learn about their history, culture and traditions through fun facts and trivia.

Among those who attended the launch were Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Health Janil Puthucheary, who is also an adviser to Narpani Pearavai, and Mr Alex Yam, an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and an adviser to the PA Integration Council.

Dr Janil and Mr Yam participated in a cooking demonstration with some contributors of recipes in the e-book to prepare dishes from various ethnic groups.

Dr Janil said: "It (the e-book launch event) shows us that under the PA ambit, even though we have these volunteer organisations which mobilise people from distinct communities, when we have events, we want to come together and reach out to all Singaporeans from across all of the communities."

Mr Yam said events like the e-book launch show that cultures can intermingle and learn from one another.

The public can download the e-book free at https://go.gov.sg/feastfromtheheart