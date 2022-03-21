New child protection centre opens in Bedok to deal with rising abuse cases

SINGAPORE - A new child protection specialist centre in Bedok has opened to cater to the rising number of child abuse cases, which reached a 10-year high in 2020.

The new centre, which was initiated by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), will serve about 300 families, mostly in north-eastern and eastern Singapore.

Set up by charity Montfort Care's Big Love programme, the centre is one of four such centres in Singapore handling child protection cases, which are all supported by MSF.

Besides these centres, the ministry has its own Child Protective Service.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which hit Singapore in early 2020, forced some vulnerable families into tight quarters, increasing the chances of conflict, said Big Love director Desmurn Lim in an interview with The Straits Times last Wednesday (March 16).

The MSF's Child Protective Service investigated 1,313 cases that year, a jump of 21 per cent from the 1,088 cases in 2019.

Physical abuse cases, numbering 677, made up the bulk of the investigations in 2020, though it was cases of neglect which saw the sharpest increase, from 218 in 2019 to 375 in 2020.

The Bedok centre is the second one set up by Big Love, which opened its first centre in Toa Payoh in 2013.

Big Love, which is funded by MSF, handles cases of moderate child protection concerns, such as families facing high levels of emotional and financial stress.

The ministry's Child Protective Service deals with more serious cases, such as parents who fail to provide adequate food, clothing or medical care for their children, or deliberately inflict serious injuries on them.

Mr Lim said the upward child abuse trend could be due to heightened public awareness, brought about by campaigns, advertisements, and the set up of the National Anti-Violence Helpline last year - a 24-hour helpline for people to report family violence, as well as cases of abuse and neglect.

Big Love launched a campaign to raise awareness of child abuse and protection from March 12 to 20.

Called Give A Voice: Love In Action, the fourth run of the annual campaign featured an art exhibition at Bedok Public Library, a scavenger hunt, and an interactive talk show hosted by Big Love on Facebook Live.