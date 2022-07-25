New centre for domestic helpers, bosses to seek advice

Migrant domestic workers and their employers now have a new venue where they can seek help or advice from the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) over work issues.

The CDEConnect centre, located at office complex Income at Tampines Junction, officially opened yesterday.

It joins another centre at 75 Pasir Panjang Road - which opened in mid-2019 - as a place for CDE to offer support to migrant domestic workers and their employers. CDE is an initiative by the National Trades Union Congress.

Both venues are spaces on weekends for workers to rest and recharge through recreational activities, which include festival celebrations and handicraft workshops.

The centres are also venues where CDE interviews first-time migrant domestic workers to assess how they are adjusting to living and working in Singapore, on behalf of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The interviews are conducted in-person, in the workers' native language and within six months after they start work.

"Since 2017, CDE has conducted over 60,000 such interviews with migrant domestic workers," said MOM in a statement yesterday.

The interviews were done virtually from April 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but have returned to an in-person format from the middle of this month.

An MOM spokesman told the media that more than 24,000 workers were interviewed by CDE last year.

Common issues raised during the interviews include the late payment of salaries, illegal deployment of workers by their employers, and performance of household chores in an unsafe manner.

In most cases, CDE will first check with the employers if there had been a misunderstanding or miscommunication between them and the workers.

If the case is deemed serious, CDE will inform MOM or the police.