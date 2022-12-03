New book launched commemorating Singapore’s oldest mosque

SINGAPORE - In 1979, Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka was at risk of being demolished, as part of a plan by the Ministry of National Development to redevelop the area within Singapore’s Central Business District.

But appeals from trustees, congregants and history buffs ensured the mosque - the Republic’s oldest known mosque as well as its oldest recorded house of worship - was saved and eventually declared a historical site by the National Heritage Board in 2001.

This is one of many episodes recounted in a new book detailing the 200-year history of Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka, entitled, A Reverent Journey: Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka, 1820-2020 and Beyond.

On Saturday, the 268-page volume was launched by President Halimah Yacob at an event at the Singapore Islamic Hub, which was also attended by Communications and Information Minister Mrs Josephine Teo and Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, the MP for the Kolam Ayer ward of Jalan Besar GRC.

It was originally due to be launched in 2020, marking the mosque’s bicentennial, but its publication was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said mosque chairman Ustaz Muhd Hafiz Rashid.

The book traces the history of the mosque from its founding in 1820 by Syed Omar Aljunied as a modest, attap-roofed wooden structure to its most recent makeover in 2010.

Syed Omar was an Arab trader from Hadhramaut, Yemen, who came to Singapore from Palembang at the invitation of Sir Stamford Raffles.

A Reverent Journey - now available for sale at Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka in Keng Cheow Street - includes a reproduction of the last will and testament of Syed Omar, whose remains were transferred to the mosque’s grounds from an Aljunied family burial area in Kampong Glam in 2002.

It also includes original architectural drawings, historical photographs and maps, as well as essays from the mosque’s congregants, including former senior parliamentary secretary Yatiman Yusof and veteran composer Yusnor Ef.

One of the book’s editors, Ms Sharifah Zahra Aljunied, noted that besides the history of the mosque, A Reverent Journey also includes the histories of some prominent Hadhrami Arab families in Singapore.

The book stands as a testament to their contributions to the country, said the 66-year-old retired senior librarian, who is a fifth-generation descendent of founder Syed Omar.

Speaking during the event, Madam Halimah said the mosque had participated in various inter-faith activities and also last year launched Project Kukoh, a collaborative initiative to help needy families living in rental flats at nearby Jalan Kukoh.

She described the book as a “fitting gift” to the Singapore Muslim community, as well as Singapore in general, noting parallels between the mosque and the country.

“Its journey and tenacity mirrors the development of our small city state - a story of how an institution with humble beginnings survived the challenges and crisis of the past two centuries and continues to serve the needs of the community, while remaining strong and relevant in a fast-changing environment,” said Madam Halimah.