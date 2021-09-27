New award to recognise maids and employers who have helped each other during Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - The past 18 months have been challenging times for maids and their employers as they work to cope with both sides having to spend more time at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new award aims to highlight those who have gone the extra mile to help each other get through the tough times.

The Exemplary Migrant Domestic Worker and Employer Award 2021 will recognise maids and their employers who have forged close and supportive relationships with each other.

Organised by the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast), the award is currently open for nominations and will close on Thursday (Sept 30).

A local charity supported by the Ministry of Manpower, Fast advocates and provides social support services, training and work-life balance activities for maids here.

Fast said in a statement on Monday that the nomination period for the award started on July 17.

It had planned to close the nomination period on Sept 21 but extended the deadline after receiving requests to do so.

Award winners will be announced during Fast's Migrant Domestic Worker and Employer Appreciation Day 2021.

The event, which aims to appreciate and recognise the contributions of maids to Singapore, is scheduled to take place on Nov 21.

Fast said in the statement that migrant domestic workers (MDWs) have faced various challenges during the pandemic, including having limited physical social gatherings with their friends.

They also have to cope with their employers and other household members working from home or undergoing home-based learning.

"We want to showcase some of the heart-warming stories of MDWs and their employers who went out of their way to show care and concern towards each other, especially during the Covid-19 period," said Fast president Lim Fang Sung.

"Through these stories, we want to recognise and promote mutual care and respect among MDWs and their employers."