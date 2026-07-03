Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

New $70m Hakka hub seeks to preserve heritage while promoting business and community ties

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo (in white) at the opening of the Dabu Hakka Building by Char Yong (Dabu) Association on July 3.

SINGAPORE - A 168-year-old Hakka clan association wants to move beyond preserving heritage to fostering business connections and future leaders to attract younger members.

The official opening of Char Yong (Dabu) Association’s seven-storey, 18,250 sq ft premises in Geylang on July 3 marked the start of its broader transformation.

Its $70 million home will serve as a hub for Hakka heritage and community activities for all ages. Apart from housing a museum, library and cooking studio, it will also offer entrepreneurship and professional development programmes.

“Our transformation does not mean abandoning heritage, but cultural preservation, Hakka values and ancestral connections are now complemented by our business and professional development agenda,” the association’s 75-year-old president Ivan Ho told The Straits Times.

The BCA Green Mark Platinum-certified building, which took two-and-a-half years to complete, is designed in the form of a tulou – the traditional circular earthen homes of the Hakka people – stretched out to symbolically welcome visitors.

Speaking at the official opening, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said the clan association has long been strengthening bonds among its members, serving the wider community and evolving with the times.

“What is passed down is more than tradition - it is a spirit,” she said in Mandarin, adding that the Hakka values of valuing education, diligence and thrift form an enduring legacy worthy of being preserved across generations.

“In today’s rapidly changing world, community organisations must remain firmly rooted in their heritage while keeping pace with the times,” said Teo, who has Hakka Dabu ancestors .

“Clan associations should preserve and promote Chinese culture while embracing innovation, and strengthen ties within the community while serving society at large.”

She hopes the clan association will organise more activities to nurture and attract young people, strengthen intergenerational connections and advance its digital transformation, so that it remains vibrant and relevant to future generations.

The Dabu Hakka Building by Char Yong (Dabu) Association pictured on July 3. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The clan association, which has about 6,000 members here, was founded in 1858 to look after the welfare of Hakka immigrants that had migrated to Singapore from the Dabu county in Guangdong province.

There are over 250,000 Hakkas in Singapore, of whom more than two-thirds can trace their roots to Dabu. They include Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and former Chief Justice Yong Pung How.

Char Yong (Dabu) Association is also hosting the second World Dabu Business Forum at Marina Bay Sands from July 3 to 4, which is expected to draw about 900 participants from Asia. This is a gathering of the global Hakka business community held once every three years.

The forum weekend will see the official launch of the Singapore Dabu Hakka Chamber of Commerce, a new institution that provides a platform for business networking for Hakka businesses and professionals in Singapore.

The clan association will sign a memorandum of understanding with over 50 Dabu Hakka business association presidents and leaders from China, Malaysia and Thailand to facilitate business networking and collaboration.

It is also partnering Business China to sponsor internships and university exchange programmes in Chinese companies, committing about $60,000 annually to help young Singaporeans gain overseas exposure.

The clan association has an age limit of 75 for the election of board members to enhance board governance and leadership renewal, and has entrusted younger members with organising major events, including this year’s business forum.

Its heritage gallery, which has been receiving about 500 visitors a month, will host school students on educational visits and workshops, said Lee Hong Ping, 56, who heads the heritage committee.

Looking ahead, the association and chamber will organise a series of business and professional development initiatives, including industry-focused talks and courses on topics like artificial intelligence (AI).

The clan association also hopes to be a launchpad for local businesses to tap into regional Hakka networks, and at the same time, provide a platform for regional Hakka networks to establish a business presence or find partners in Singapore and the wider Southeast Asian market.

Its immediate past president Ho Siong Hin, 68, said the clan association’s role has evolved from helping newly arrived immigrants from China find housing and jobs, to helping Singapore Hakkas go out into the world as entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders.

“The question is how do we get more people to come to our building with meaningful activities,” he said. “Culture remains important, but we must also help the young build their future.”