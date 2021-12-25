Residents spread festive cheer with Christmas landscapes in the heartland

SINGAPORE - From Bedok to Jurong West, and Woodlands to Ang Mo Kio, residents in the heartland spread the Christmas cheer by decorating their neighbourhoods.

A "Santa's house" with Christmas trees and wire animals was set up in front of Block 702 Bedok Reservoir Road using materials upcycled by residents, and a photo of the brightly lit scene even made it to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Facebook page.

Resident Goh Siew Hua, 54, spearheaded the project with her husband, Mr Cheah Kok Hwa, 58. The couple, who are co-owners of tentage company Xing Long Canvas Steel Tent and Engineering Services, have been decorating the block for Christmas and other festive occasions such as Chinese New Year and Deepavali with their neighbours since 2011.

Over three weeks, about 50 residents helped put up the decorations, using repurposed materials mainly.

For instance, the snowman's head was made out of a white exercise ball. The fireplace in Santa's tent was constructed using recycled foam boxes meant for vegetables, with plastic bags cut to resemble fire. Styrofoam netting for fruit was also used to make trinkets that were hung around the area.

The display was completed on Dec 12.

Madam Goh, who has lived in the estate since 2006, said it was heartwarming to see the residents come together to work on projects.

"This is the kampung life we used to have, when everyone would come together, help out and have fun. I asked for balls to make the snowman and received 20 to 30," she added.

"Many activities have stopped because of Covid-19 and life has become boring for the old folk. Helping with the decorations keeps them active."

On Thursday (Dec 23), Madam Chow Lai Fong, 88, was at the senior activity corner stringing pieces of sponge together to make fake snow garlands.

She lives a few blocks away, and her maid pushes her there in a wheelchair almost every day so that she can make friends.

"I've been doing this for two hours, it is a bit difficult and my wrists hurt, but it helps me pass the time," Madam Chow said in Mandarin.

Over at Jurong West, an initiative by Pioneer Zone 6 Residents' Network turned an open area in front of Block 664D Jurong West Street 64 into a festive landscape with mini Christmas trees, reindeer and a sleigh.