Neighbourhood police centre, S'pore's first smart fire station launched in Punggol

SINGAPORE - The familiar Red Rhino, fire engines and ambulances are on-site. But smart classrooms and an automated medical store also feature in Singapore's first smart fire station that officially opened in Punggol on Friday (Feb 25).

Sharing space with a new neighbourhood police centre (NPC), the facility will serve as a test bed for many features and technologies for use in other stations here.

The Punggol NPC and Punggol Fire Station are part of a vision for an integrated Home Team, pooling together resources from both forces for better efficiency and coordination, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, was speaking at the station's opening ceremony on Friday morning.

At the heart of the station is a seven-storey tower, where firefighters can train for various scenarios on each of its floors, which are modelled after commercial buildings, ship decks and other locations.

For instance, firefighters can train for high-rise operations using the mock-ups of a typical corridor and air-conditioning ledge that are based on designs of Housing Board Build-to-Order flats.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement: "These common residential amenities can present challenges to the SCDF's emergency responders during the dynamic high-rise firefighting and rescue operations.

"These offer the firefighters a range of scenarios beyond the day-to-day incidents that they typically respond to and allows them to hone and sharpen their repertoire of skill sets."

In another boost to training, the station uses extended reality technology that adds to the hands-on training that firefighters receive in the Civil Defence Academy.

Training rooms at the station are geared with interactive digital screens and virtual reality headsets that immerse firefighters in scenarios recreated digitally.

In a demonstration, firefighters donning headsets extricated a victim from a car rendered in virtual reality, using a prop of a hydraulic rescue tool to simulate cranking open a jammed door. Digital prompts on the headset's screen guide trainees to use the prop at the most effective angles on the car.

Tech is harnessed elsewhere around the station, such as the gantry, which is equipped with facial recognition technology to free up manpower at facilities that are usually manned by staff in traditional stations.