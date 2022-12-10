Needy residents in the north-west to get more food aid in expanded care pack initiative

SINGAPORE - A community initiative to distribute care packs of food items for needy households in north-western Singapore has been expanded to include more recipients, as well as to increase the frequency of the distribution of such packs.

The WeCare @ North West Service Weeks+, launched on Saturday, will see care packs - each worth about $50 - distributed to over 7,300 households every quarter, instead of once a year.

The scheme, introduced by the North West Community Development Council in 2014, has been expanded to include needy residents under local welfare schemes, and those who do not live in rental flats. Previously, only those under the Public Rental Scheme would receive the care pack.

The revised scheme aims to cushion the impact of higher cost of living.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was guest of honour at the launch in Limbang Park in Choa Chu Kang, said the initiative complements the government’s existing schemes for lower-income families and vulnerable groups.

“I am glad that more needy residents will be able to receive regular food aid throughout the year to defray household expenses, which will cushion the impact of the higher cost of living,” he added.

Also, beneficiaries can now choose up to 12 out of 34 items in the care pack, at a pop-up market in Limbang Park, or via an online form, from Saturday until Jan 15, 2023.

The next run will be in April 2023.

There were previously 21 items in the care pack, with beneficiaries unable to pick what they want.

North West District Mayor Alex Yam said the initiative came about following feedback from residents and grassroots organisations.

“(The programme) signals our commitment to help a larger pool of beneficiaries more regularly, offering them the dignity of choice,” he said.

“The quarterly efforts will be supported by more corporate and community volunteers, who are passionate about helping the needy and want to do more.”

Some 45 corporate and community partners are supporting the distribution, such as real estate firm City Developments Limited (CDL) and Keppel Group.

North West CDC said CDL will also be topping up each care pack with additional items such as personal hygiene products and essential household items.