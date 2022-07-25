NDP short film pays tribute to unsung heroes who joined fight against Covid-19

SINGAPORE - When the pandemic hit two years ago, dancer and choreographer Francesca Harriman saw her shows cancelled one after another when Covid-19 restrictions ruled out live performances.

As her source of income dried up, a friend urged her to apply to become a swabber in the healthcare industry after seeing a job advertisement online.

"I got the job and went for training. It was the only job I was doing then as there were no jobs for those in the arts industry," said Ms Harriman, who was mostly deployed at migrant worker dormitories.

"But I felt it was meaningful as I was playing a role to help our country fight against Covid-19."

The story of how she coped with the challenges of Covid-19 is among those featured in a short film in this year's National Day Parade (NDP), which will be held at the Marina Bay floating platform. It will be the first full-scale parade since the start of the pandemic.

Titled Connections, the film also pays tribute to other groups of people who made a difference during the pandemic, such as healthcare professionals, social workers, volunteers and teachers.

With the easing of Covid-19 measures, Ms Harriman has gone back to dancing professionally, though she still regularly does swabbing duties at clinics.

She is portrayed in the film by actress Julie Wee.