NDP 2022 packs to carry 22 designs by people with disabilities

SINGAPORE - Ms Katy Lee, 71, cannot see with her right eye and has tunnel vision in her left, but that did not deter her from creating a design for this year's National Day pack.

Her work, done with Ms Neena Umni Krishna Mara, 61, who is also visually impaired, shows a tree with heart-shaped leaves and bright flowers.

It is one of 22 designs by people with disabilities chosen to adorn the packs this year. The goodie bags will be given out to people attending the National Day Parade (NDP) and NDP previews.

Ms Lee, who underwent an operation in 1996 to remove a tumour from an optic nerve, said on Sunday (July 17) the tree represents strength and unity and its branches progress and growth.

"In line with this year's theme ('Stronger Together, Majulah!'), the flowers represent the people of Singapore and our spirit of helping one another that kept Singapore going through the Covid-19 pandemic," she added.

Ms Lee, who has been teaching art at the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped for the last 25 years, said she was over the moon when she was told that her work had been selected.

"I am so happy, so delighted that I can make such a meaningful contribution," she said.

Speaking to the media on Sunday during the Istana open house in celebration of National Day, President Halimah Yacob said the NDP packs illustrate the talents of people with disabilities.

She added: "Many of them told me they are truly happy to get this chance to showcase their work.

"This is what we need to do, consciously create opportunities for people with disabilities so that people don't just see their disabilities but the potential that they have."

Another artist whose work will be featured on the NDP pack is 13-year-old Andri Farrell Azhar, who is autistic.

His design features Singapore's icons, such as the Merlion, Housing Board flats and the national flower, Vanda Miss Joaquim.

Said Andri: "This NDP, I am so excited to see the soldiers, the tanks and my favourite - helicopters. I wish for every Singaporean to be strong and healthy and happy like me."

The 22 works of art and the stories behind them have been compiled into a book which can be downloaded from the NDP website.