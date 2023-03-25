Agent of change: How he mobilised over 10,000 people to distribute food to the needy

A question that Mr Victor Poh sometimes receives from friends and family is whether he gets paid.

This is because the 48-year-old works as the head of volunteer management at TOUCH Community Services. Rather than take offence at these comments, he would take this opportunity to explain about the importance of managing volunteers so that they can be better placed to serve the organisation’s goals and beneficiaries’ needs.

As a volunteer manager, Mr Poh is responsible for recruiting volunteers to ensure that there are enough resources to help out at centres, activities and events.

Some of his recruitment strategies range from participating in school fairs to posting on social media, the SG Cares App, Giving.sg and TOUCH Community Services' website. He also works with corporates to get them interested in volunteer partnerships.

“Social service agencies have limited resources. This is why we need to tap on volunteers to better support our beneficiaries,” he says.

One of his biggest achievements to date since he joined TOUCH Community Services in 2018 was mobilising volunteers for the Meals-on-Wheels service, which delivers meals to homebound beneficiaries during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The team placed a call for volunteers on its website and social media platforms and managed to get an extra 200 volunteers on top of the usual 10,000.