Improving literacy in young children: How 4 volunteers got the support to start a reading programme

Ms Teo shares that CCF is reviewing its processes to simplify them so that volunteers will continue to have a welcoming experience with the social service agency.

Developing volunteers’ roles and competencies

At SINDA, Mr Anbarasan and his team have redesigned the agency’s volunteer training to be more competency based. Volunteers who wish to mentor youths are trained on how to communicate with them, while befrienders for seniors are trained specially on how to engage with the elderly.

“We design and conduct training so that they can perform their roles much better,” he says. “This way, we develop the roles and the person. And when people can see their competencies being developed, it’s more impactful for them and for us.”

Take SINDA Book Wizards as an example. Started by four volunteers all of whom have experience in early childhood education and curriculum planning, it is now entirely run by 50 volunteers. Around 86 children have benefited from it since 2020.

The efforts of these social service agencies to better engage volunteers are reflected in the numbers. Mr Anbarasan reports that SINDA’s 2022 volunteer retention rate is 84 per cent, while 87 per cent of volunteers are satisfied with their role.

And the most rewarding part of his job is seeing volunteers return and even recruiting others.

“Success for us is when a volunteer goes through the programme and wants to recruit his family or friends,” he says. “We’ve also had a former beneficiary who received financial assistance when he was a kid and is now back with us as a volunteer.”

Find out more about the NCSS Volunteer Management Maturity Matrix at https://go.gov.sg/ncss-vm-maturity-matrix.

Social service agencies can also visit the NCSS Volunteer Resource Hub at http://go.gov.sg/ncssvolunteerresourcehub for more information to develop their volunteer management practices.