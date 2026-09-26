Navigate a moon maze, count pups in ST’s Sept activity page for children

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The Good Pet Fair - Kampong Edition was held in August along the Great Eastern Promenade at The Kallang.

SINGAPORE - In the month of September, find your way through a maze with the eight different phases of the moon in The Straits Times’ latest activity page. Then see how many dogs you can spot in a photograph from a recent pet-friendly event held here.

The monthly page published in Sunday Life is aimed at encouraging families to slow down and spend time together over the weekend.

It is part of ST’s ongoing series on managing screen time to help families navigate the challenges of raising children in an increasingly digital world.

Download the latest activity sheet here: