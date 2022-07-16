Nationwide network for citizens' mental health to run 'well-being circles'

SINGAPORE - Community volunteers and grassroots leaders along with social service partners will soon be mobilised at several heartlands to counsel and support residents who are struggling with their mental health, and run well-being programmes.

These community "well-being circles" will be a key component of a new nationwide initiative - the SG Mental Well-Being Network - launched on Saturday (July 16) to safeguard the mental health of people of all ages in Singapore.

It will comprise partners such as social service agencies and mental health advocacy organisations and be chaired by Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan.

Due to proximity, neighbours and members of the community form the first line of support for residents who are struggling with stress and worries, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), which will be overseeing the network.

Therefore, a key focus of the new network will be to strengthen peer support within neighbourhoods and equip participating residents with the skills to identify neighbours who may need help. The network will also offer guidance within a safe space, added MCCY.

Each well-being circle will have programmes and objectives catered to the needs of the respective grassroot divisions, said Mr Tan.

He added that it will alleviate the strain on professional services, including psychiatrists and psychologists, and normalise safe-guarding mental well-being.

The circles will be piloted at several grassroot divisions before it is scaled up nationwide.

"We hope to encourage a larger movement on mental health, where everyone has the knowledge and the basic skills on mental well-being, and to grow a pool of passionate citizens who can take action in this area," said Mr Tan.

He was speaking at the launch of the nationwide network at the Asian Civilisations Museum on Saturday.