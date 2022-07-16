Nationwide network for citizens' mental health to run 'well-being circles'

SINGAPORE - Community volunteers and grassroots leaders along with social service partners will soon be mobilised at several heartlands to counsel and support residents who are struggling with their mental health, and run well-being programmes.
These community "well-being circles" will be a key component of a new nationwide initiative - the SG Mental Well-Being Network - launched on Saturday (July 16) to safeguard the mental health of people of all ages in Singapore.
It will comprise partners such as social service agencies and mental health advocacy organisations and be chaired by Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan.
Due to proximity, neighbours and members of the community form the first line of support for residents who are struggling with stress and worries, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), which will be overseeing the network.
Therefore, a key focus of the new network will be to strengthen peer support within neighbourhoods and equip participating residents with the skills to identify neighbours who may need help. The network will also offer guidance within a safe space, added MCCY.
Each well-being circle will have programmes and objectives catered to the needs of the respective grassroot divisions, said Mr Tan.
He added that it will alleviate the strain on professional services, including psychiatrists and psychologists, and normalise safe-guarding mental well-being.
The circles will be piloted at several grassroot divisions before it is scaled up nationwide.
"We hope to encourage a larger movement on mental health, where everyone has the knowledge and the basic skills on mental well-being, and to grow a pool of passionate citizens who can take action in this area," said Mr Tan.
He was speaking at the launch of the nationwide network at the Asian Civilisations Museum on Saturday.
One non-profit is Campus Psy, which trains teenagers and young adults in peer support skills.
Its founder and executive director Cho Ming Xiu said that from October, Campus Psy will work with grassroots organisations in the north-east of Singapore to train secondary school students to become active listeners and be more empathetic. The students will also learn how to discern if any of their friends are suicidal.
Touch Community Services aims to build mental health-friendly neighbourhoods, starting with the Tanjong Pagar GRC from this month and later Ang Mo Kio after.
They will provide first responder training for residents on how to help those in distress and build a pool of befrienders to frequently check in on residents who are facing mental health issues, said Ms Andrea Chan, assistant director of Touch Mental Wellness.
Social enterprise Happiness Initiative, which specialises in running months-long well-being circles of their own, will incorporate their initiative within the network's pilot.
Happiness Initiative's first round of sessions will start in August, involving 400 participants and 150 leaders aged 18 and above who will be equipped with well-being skills in small groups.
Those skills - aimed to shield against mental health conditions - include ways to help participants manage and prevent burnout, become more altruistic, and find strategies to realise their passions and goals, said the social enterprise's co-founder Sherman Ho.
The SG Mental Well-Being Network expands from the Youth Mental Well-Being Network which started in 2020, aimed at strengthening the resilience of children, teenagers and young people.
Mental health issues have come to the fore with the Covid-19 pandemic .
To develop a national strategy for mental health, the Interagency Taskforce on Mental Health and Well-being was formed last year, and the new network acts as the taskforce's partnership arm.
People in their 20s and 40s have seen their mental and emotional health declining this year, revealed a report by the Institute of Policy Studies released on Thursday (July 14).
The pandemic may have driven youths to reevaluate their life priorities and question their life choices amid an uncertain future, said the report.
As for the older group, they may be feeling the pressure of supporting their families as cost of living continues to rise.
Youth mental health has also been on the radar recently, with the number of suicides among those aged 10 to 29 hitting a record high of 112 last year.
According to the Samaritans of Singapore, there were more suicides last year among those between 10 and 29 than in any other year since 2000.