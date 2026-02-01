National scams simulation exercise to be part of Total Defence initiative in 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo (second from right) and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad (centre) at the Total Defence Commemoration Event.

SINGAPORE – The National Simulated Scams Exercise will be conducted for the first time from March 1 to Aug 31 to educate the public on combating scams, as part of 2026’s Total Defence exercise.

The simulated scams exercise will be launched by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), with the support of the Ministry of Home Affairs, CSA announced on Feb 1.

The public can register from Feb 1 to take part in the exercise. Participants will be able to learn how scams typically work and how to protect themselves via simulated scam attempts in a safe environment.

The exercise will focus on government official impersonation scams. At any point during the six-month period of the exercise, participants will receive robocalls simulating scammers’ tactics. More details can be found on the CSA website at https://go.gov.sg/nsse

CSA is working with public service agencies and community groups such as Lions Befrienders to extend the exercise to employees and members.

Participants will not be required to provide any sensitive personal or financial information during the exercise, and the call will be cut off if they attempt to give away their personal information. Participants will be sent an e-mail with tips on how to avoid falling for scams.

The simulated scams exercise is part of Exercise SG Ready 2026, which will run from Feb 1 to 15. The exercise is held to increase Singaporeans’ readiness for crises and disruptions.

The exercise is led by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Energy Market Authority, People’s Association (PA) and Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In 2026 , it will focus on Singaporeans’ readiness for degraded digital connectivity and prolonged power outages, MINDEF had said on Jan 15.

Exercise SG Ready 2026 was launched on Feb 1 at the Total Defence Commemoration Event at Our Tampines Hub.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said participants in the exercise can experience in a safe environment what it is like to be in a real scam scenario and see first-hand the methods scammers will use.

“We hope that it will help those who have not become victims of scams yet build new muscles... to guard against scammers and protect ourselves better,” she said.

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo speaking at the Total Defence Commemoration Event at Our Tampines Hub on Feb 1. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

More than 1,000 organisations will participate in a series of simulated activities over the next two weeks to test their readiness for disruptions.

To help the community prepare for a potential widespread disruption, participating organisations also simulated a disruption to e-services by putting non-emergency platforms on maintenance mode for one hour at 3pm on Feb 1.

These include the Safra app, the BudgetMealGoWhere website, which maps out HDB coffee shops offering budget meals, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants app and website, and the Singapore Institute of Directors website.

Mrs Teo said Singapore’s critical information infrastructure was targeted by a highly sophisticated actor in 2025. “It wasn’t theoretical. It was a real, deliberate attack... Our response to these prospective disruptions must certainly include stronger defences through the good use of technology and also updating our policies. But these we know will not be enough.

“We must equally raise the level of preparedness and resilience collectively as a people.”

She said the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and IMDA have published a guide on what to do in a digital connectivity disruption, which gives essential tips to stay informed when digital access goes down.

“For example, if we can’t go online... we may perhaps tune in to FM radio,” she said.

The “Important Message” signal was broadcast over the Public Warning System at 3pm on Feb 1. There was also a broadcast alert message pop-up on the ERP 2.0 on-board unit, or OBU, for cars, with intermittent broadcasts starting from 2.45pm.

The broadcast alert announced the sounding of the “Important Message” signal and encouraged drivers and passengers to tune in to local radio stations to listen to the Total Defence message.

After the sounding of the Public Warning System, the Total Defence message from Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam was broadcast on all local radio stations and free-to-air TV channels.

In his message, Mr Shanmugam also mentioned the 2025 cyberattack on Singapore’s critical infrastructure by a “highly sophisticated actor with the ability to disrupt central services”. “Foreign parties have also tried to divide our community and undermine trust in our Government,” he added.

He called on all Singaporeans to play their part in Total Defence by participating in the exercise to prepare for disruptions to essential services.

Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam delivering the Total Defence Message, which was broadcast on all local radio stations and free-to-air TV channels. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

In July 2025, Mr Shanmugam had said that the authorities were dealing with an ongoing attack on Singapore’s critical information infrastructure. He named the nation’s attacker for the first time as state-sponsored cyberespionage group UNC3886.

Mr Shanmugam had said UNC3886 poses a serious threat to Singapore and has the potential to undermine its national security. He said a cyberattack on Singapore’s power system could disrupt its electricity supply, which could have a knock-on effect on other essential services such as healthcare or transport.

On Feb 1, a pilot Community Mobilisation activity was conducted at two HDB blocks in Tampines. During the exercise scenario of a prolonged power outage and degraded digital connectivity, Total Defence Champions were activated to work alongside PA’s Community Emergency Response Team volunteers to reach out to those in need.

They approached households to relay key information and give out infographics on what to do in the event of disruptions, such as keeping a list of emergency contacts on hand. They also gave analogue radios to those who did not have one.

This activity tested the volunteer mobilisation processes during prolonged disruptions and ensured that residents received essential information.

Volunteer Abdul Razack , who is self-employed, stressed the importance of residents looking out for their neighbours.

The 40-year-old said residents could also have a bag ready with items they might need in a disruption, such as a torchlight and batteries.

Another volunteer, Mr Ricmond Kong, 26, said: “The most important thing would be a mindset shift (from thinking) that disruptions would not actually take place.”

Having a plan for their response would make residents more prepared for disruptions, added Mr Kong, who works as a consultant.