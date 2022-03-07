More tour guides return to work, travel agencies upbeat about prospects in 2022

SINGAPORE - A trip to the Arctic last December marked the end of a two-year hiatus brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic for tour guide Rabil Lian, who led a group of around 20 tourists to see the Northern Lights.

Since then, Mr Lian has led at least three other groups to parts of Europe - a sign that the worst may be over for the travel industry.

The 51-year-old has returned to work as a tour guide after two years as a safe distancing ambassador and a travel content creator, stitching together videos for audiences who likewise longed to venture overseas.

Mr Lian, who has been working as a guide with travel agency Chan Brothers Travel for 10 years, told The Straits Times recently: "Things are looking brighter. With more VTL (vaccinated travel lane) destinations and higher vaccination rates in most places, I think people feel more confident about travelling now."

The first VTLs - quarantine-free destinations between two countries - were launched here in September to Germany and Brunei. Since then, they have been extended to 30 countries and regions.

Chan Brothers Travel has received 30 times more bookings compared with the same period a year ago, said marketing communications manager Jeremiah Wong.

Around 35 per cent of the agency's pool of some 100 tour staff are back leading tours, with more guides expected to return, said Mr Wong.

"With the removal of most Covid-19 restrictions in European countries... and more borders reopening around the world, we are expecting consumer sentiment on leisure travel to continue rising in the year ahead," he said.