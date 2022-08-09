More than 1,000 residents turn up to celebrate National Day in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - More than 1,000 residents of Ang Mo Kio GRC gathered on Tuesday morning (Aug 9) to celebrate Singapore's 57th birthday in the constituency's first National Day observance ceremony in two years.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attended the event at Teck Ghee Community Club which included dance performances and a sing-along session of beloved National Day tunes.

Dressed in hues of red and white, the crowd's excitement was palpable with residents holding balloons and waving the Singapore flag.

One resident, Ms Doris Yen, 54, teared up as she sang the National Day anthem and recited the pledge.

She said: "I got really emotional when everyone sang the anthem together. I felt a deep sense of belonging and closeness with my fellow Singaporeans.

"It has been so long since we've been able to come out of our homes and celebrate National Day, so it's very exciting."

There were dance performancesby Teck Ghee Primary School and Ang Mo Kio Primary School pupils,and by pre-schoolers from a PAP Community Foundation Sparkletots centre.

Arts and crafts booths for children, where they learned how to paint miniature Merlion statues and make coasters, were also bustling with activity.

Ms Roslinah Mekmek, a 44-year-old food delivery rider, was enjoying the festivities with her son, Shahbirin Shaqil Sophian, 9.

The duo woke up at 6am to take part in the activities which began with a collective work out at 8am.

"I was most excited for the performances and to see PM Lee. Most of all, we wanted to soak in the National Day spirit," she said.

Shahbirin Shaqil said his wish for Singapore's birthday is that there would be "no war for the next 100 years".