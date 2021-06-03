More than $1 million raised for India Covid Relief Fund in just over a month

SINGAPORE - More than $1 million was raised in just over a month for the India Covid Relief Fund, which was launched by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) and the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (Lisha) on April 26.

The two organisations presented a cheque to the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) on Thursday (June 3).

The money will go towards securing medical equipment and supplies for India's fight against Covid-19, and will be delivered by the Indian Red Cross to several hard-hit states in India.

Both SICCI and Lisha will continue with the donation drive until the end of June.

Mr C. Sankaranathan, chairman of Lisha, said: "The plight of India is deeply saddening. We want to thank everyone who has pitched in to make a difference in the unprecedented crisis that India is facing."

Corporate donors such as Baring Private Equity Asia and Adani Global not only contributed cash but critical medical supplies as well.

Mr Jeyakumar Janakaraj, country head of Adani Global, said in a statement: "It is heartbreaking when we look at how the Covid-19 crisis is taking a toll on the people of India. SICCI's India Covid Relief Fund is a great and timely initiative to provide critical medical needs for India. This is just a small part of what we can do. More importantly, pooling our resources across community groups in Singapore and working with the Singapore Red Cross ensures equipment and medication are rapidly deployed to where it is needed most."

India reported more than 134,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the country's total number of infections to over 28 million.

Wednesday's daily total was a vast improvement from May 7, which recorded more than 414,000 new cases.

India's High Commissioner, Mr P. Kumaran, was present at Thursday's cheque presentation event.

Mr Benjamin William, chief executive and secretary-general of the SRC, said support for the organisation's public appeal has been tremendous from all sectors, races and religions, with close to $6 million raised since April 28.

The public appeal will end on June 28.

Mr William added: "(India's Covid-19 relief) will be a sustained response, we need to continue the support because the crisis is not over by a long shot. While we continue to give our focus to India, we have also extended support to countries in the region that have, sadly, begun to pick up Covid-19 cases."

How to donate?

Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

DBS Bank Account: 0720267338

PayNow: UEN 193700026GIBD

Singapore Red Cross

Online donations: Giving.sg's website

Cheque donations: make the cheque payable to "Singapore Red Cross Society", and post to Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486. Leave your name, postal address and indicate "India COVID19 Response" at the back of your cheque.

PayNow: UEN S86CC0370EFR2. Indicate "India COVID19 Response" under Bill Reference.