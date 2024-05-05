More Singapore employers helping their maids to address mental health issues

SINGAPORE – Agencies that help domestic workers have noticed more employers seeking help for their maids’ mental wellbeing.

They said this a welcome sign, as it shows Singapore employers are becoming more compassionate and aware of the importance of ensuring their maids are happy at work.

Mr Subhash Pritmani, chief executive officer from the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) recently observed that employers were more proactive, noticing changes in their domestic workers’ behaviour.

Fast’s senior executive for social support, Ms Sharon Rogers, said more employers have called them on how to help their maids.

She said: “We encourage it because domestic workers themselves might not notice their own signs of distress. These include them crying, being absorbed in their thoughts and being more absent-minded.”

She said one employer noticed her maid of over a decade was listless.

Said Ms Rogers: “The employer called Fast who arranged for counselling sessions, and she felt better after attending them.”

The Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) has observed more employers bringing their domestic workers for its events to improve morale.

Mr Michael Lim, director of the Migrant Workers’ Segment at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), who oversees the CDE, said employers sometimes accompany their domestic workers for their activities.

He said: “Last year, when we did our International Migrants Day at Gardens by the Bay, the turnout was good. We had employers and their families coming to the festival to participate in some of the things we organised.”

The Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home) noticed employers calling them to seek help for their domestic workers.

Dr Stephanie Chok, Home’s executive director said: “They ask if there is anyone who can speak to their domestic workers who appear to be depressed or are facing problems back home.”

Dr Chok added that employers usually request for someone to speak to the domestic workers in their native language, which Home helpdesk volunteers will assist with.

Domestic worker Robina Navato, 51, came to Singapore from The Philippines in 1995, and has since worked for 13 employers.