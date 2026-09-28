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More protein, less sugar: 500 seniors to learn tips for healthy eating in pilot programme

SINGAPORE - Add protein and calcium to meals, swap to wholegrain carbohydrate options, and reduce foods that are high in sodium, sugar and saturated fats.

Homemaker Rosna Abdul Rahman, 70, learnt these tips on Sept 28 at the NTUC Health Active Ageing Centre (Care) in Bedok North during a newly launched nutrition programme.

She is among 500 seniors from NTUC Health’s 27 Active Ageing Centres (AACs) that will participate in a pilot run of the Stay Strong programme, which uses gamification and creative storytelling to make healthy eating relatable, practical and actionable.

After the initial run in November, the programme will be rolled out to other AAC networks islandwide in 2027, with the aim of reaching 10,000 seniors by 2030.

“This programme gives me more in-depth knowledge about nutrition,” Rosna said. “It is also fun learning with friends at the AAC, and we can remind each other to follow the health tips.”

Rosna Abdul Rahman seated, second from left) participating in the Stay Strong programme on Sept 28. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The programme was launched by FairPrice Foundation (FPF) with Tan Tock Seng Hospital and NTUC Health .

Through two sessions, seniors will learn about key nutritional priorities, including increasing daily intake of protein- and calcium-rich foods. They will also learn how to prevent common ageing-related conditions such as osteoporosis, falls and sarcopenia, or the loss of muscle mass and strength.

In addition, seniors can learn to identify healthier options when grocery shopping, including understanding the Healthier Choice logo and choosing low-sodium, low-sugar, wholegrain and low glycemic index alternatives.

The programme features a story with Ah Bao, a fictional Kopitiam uncle played by local actor Sugie Phua, who runs the Stay Strong economy rice stall. Through videos , Ah Bao introduces common food and nutrition dilemmas, questions and scenarios.

Food sampling elements, curated in partnership with NTUC Foodfare, help seniors learn how they can adapt and improve the nutritional value of their daily meals.

Seniors will be given resources that they can take home to apply what they have learnt and cultivate healthier habits in their daily lives. These include a “Healthy Da Bao Box” container, designed around the Health Promotion Board’s (HPB) Healthy Plate to guide seniors on the key food groups and proportions to consume, including when ordering takeaways.

They will also receive a 14-Day Stay Strong Challenge healthy habit tracker to encourage continued practice of the programme’s key catchphrase of “Add, Swap, Reduce” to make every meal healthier.

The new programme was shaped by insights from a Stay Strong study conducted by FairPrice Foundation, the philanthropic arm of FairPrice Group, in 2025 to understand the nutritional challenges faced by seniors.

Fried rice cooked during the healthy cooking demonstration. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The study, which surveyed over 500 seniors and i nterviewed them and their caregivers, found that while 86 per cent of seniors recognised the need to eat more nutritiously as they age, more than half could not correctly identify what makes up a healthy plate.

My Healthy Plate by HPB recommends filling a quarter of the plate with whole grains, a quarter with meat and other proteins, and half the plate with fruit and vegetables for a balanced diet.

It also found that while over 80 per cent of seniors surveyed aspire to eat healthily, there remains a clear head and stomach disconnect at mealtimes. Seniors rank taste as the top priority, while cost and nutrition are tied at fourth place.

Retired project supervisor Tan Kien Soon, 73, said he is more aware of the Healthy Plate after going through the programme at the launch.

“I tend to finish whatever is left over so as not to waste food, but I’m now more mindful of the portions of different food I should take.”