More Malay families in rental flats added to scheme that connects them with support programmes

SINGAPORE – A scheme which supports Malay families living in rental flats by connecting them with national and community initiatives has expanded to assist more households here.

Project Dian@M3, which has been helping 250 families across Bedok, Geylang Serai and Jalan Besar, earlier in 2023 added families living in Jurong, Choa Chu Kang and Tampines. It now supports 400 families.

The expansion was made possible with the help of partner agencies in the different towns, such as non-profit organisation Tasek Jurong in Jurong and PPIS Family Service Centre (East) in Geylang Serai.

Project Dian@M3, which guides these households towards home ownership, was set up in 2021 after census data released that year showed that the number of Malay households in one- and two-room Housing Board rental flats had more than doubled over the previous decade, from about 9,100 in 2010 to about 18,600 in 2020.

The project is managed by the Engagement Coordination Office under the M3 framework – a collaboration between self-help group Mendaki, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the People’s Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council.

The expansion was announced on Nov 29 at a briefing by Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli and other Malay/Muslim political office holders, who gave updates on various M3 initiatives.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman, who heads Project Dian@M3, said the initiative was able to progress due to greater coordination between different agencies as well as more volunteers coming on board.

He noted that the project assigns two volunteers to a family.

“The fact that we are prepared to do two volunteers to one family is to send that message to the family that we really care for you,” said Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Education.

He added that Project Dian@M3 will complement national programmes such as ComLink, which coordinates social service support for low-income families who face multiple challenges.

A key challenge the project faces is attracting more volunteers, he said.

Ms Eryannie Mohamad Sah has been volunteering with Project Dian@M3 since mid-2022.

The 43-year-old freelance enrichment teacher said she has helped a family with five children, including introducing them to the appropriate support schemes and giving advice on parenting.

“I used to live in poverty when I first got married, so I know how they feel when they need help and there isn’t anyone,” she told The Straits Times.

The project currently draws on existing resources from government agencies and community partners to support families in need. But more support from other community partners, private companies and social enterprises is welcome, said a Project Dian@M3 spokesperson.