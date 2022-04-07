More lower-income households now have regular, nutritious meals: SMU study

SINGAPORE - About one fifth of lower-income households were able to improve their access to healthy and regular meals daily despite the economic setback caused by the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years.

Out of 59 households, which had earlier reported facing difficulties in maintaining the quality and regularity of their meals, 12 households now said that they were able to get sufficient, safe and nutritious food.

These findings are part of a study conducted in 2021 by the Singapore Management University's (SMU) Lien Centre for Social Innovation (LCSI) titled "The Hunger Report Part II: Targeting specific needs in the wake of Covid-19". The results of the study were published in March this year.

The improvement was attributed to two main reasons, according to Dr Dalvin Sidhu, an author of the study and senior programme manager at LCSI.

She said: "(There were) many government aid schemes given out to those who had lost their jobs or (had been) adversely affected by the pandemic. So many of these households would have received some form of monetary aid.

"The pandemic also gave rise to the gig economy, so services such as Grab and Gojek were able to recruit many of these individuals and provide them with alternative sources of income."

The report is a continuation of an earlier study conducted in 2019, according to Dr Sidhu. She said the 2021 study assessed the pandemic's impact on the food security of lower-income households.

Food insecurity is defined as difficulty in maintaining the quality or amount of food consumed. Indicators include a reduction in the amount of food consumed, and disruption in eating patterns.

Commissioned by the Food Bank of Singapore, the 2019 study surveyed around 1,200 households and found that about 10 per cent experienced some form of food insecurity at least once in the 12 months before the survey's completion.

Almost 80 per cent of respondents cited financial constraints as the main reason for food insecurity.

In 2019, Singapore was ranked as being the world's most food-secure nation on the Global Food Security Index by the Economic Intelligence Unit.

"What we wanted to do in Hunger Report II was to go back to the previously identified food insecure households, just to understand how Covid had impacted them," said Dr Sidhu.

She added that this was so that they could put into action recommendations that her team had suggested mentioned in the previous report.

Her teammate, Dr Tania Nagpaul, said existing food support schemes have a level of misalignment in terms of disbursing aid to lower-income households.