More Hari Raya prayer spaces for Muslims as pre-pandemic atmosphere returns

SINGAPORE – When Mr Khairudin Hashim and his four family members arrived at Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Ang Mo Kio on the morning of Hari Raya Aidilfitri in 2022, they did so with prayer mats in hand and masks on.

But the family arrived at the mosque empty-handed for Hari Raya prayers on Saturday morning, with Covid-19 rules such as mask-wearing lifted and congregants no longer advised to bring their own mats for prayers.

Pointing to some congregants who stayed behind in the mosque to chat and greet each other when prayers were over, Mr Khairudin said he felt like a pre-pandemic atmosphere had returned, as he did not feel like he had to “just pray and leave”.

The 60-year-old technician, who visited the mosque with his wife and three sons, was among thousands of Muslims who had gathered at mosques and prayer spaces across the island on Saturday to mark Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which is also known as Hari Raya Puasa and comes at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

About 240,000 prayer spaces were provided by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) in 2023, up from 153,250 in 2022.

A large majority of these spaces – about 230,000 – were provided at 68 mosques, with five of them offering a single prayer session, 51 offering two sessions, and 12 offering three sessions.

In addition, 22 supplementary venues – located in common spaces in Housing Board estates such as basketball courts – offered about 10,000 spaces.

Muis noted that the total number of spaces provided far exceeds those normally available for Friday prayers.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, who participated in for the second prayer session at Al-Muttaqin Mosque that began at 8.45am, said this of the provision of prayer spaces: “We have learned from Covid-19 that we need to do our prayers in a way that gives us comfort and ensures the safety of one another.”

Overcrowding will not achieve this, said Mr Masagos, who added that dispersing the crowd over three prayer sessions is among the best ways to manage demand for spaces and increase prayer capacity.

Bookings for prayer slots, which were required for Hari Raya prayers in 2022, were also dropped this year, except for the first prayer session at five mosques which typically are in high demand.

While capacity limits on congregational worship services were lifted before Hari Raya in 2022, mask-wearing indoors was still compulsory.