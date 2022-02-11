More emergency medical services calls last year, fewer fires: SCDF annual report

SINGAPORE - Paramedics responded to more emergency calls last year during a surge in Covid-19 infections, when more people needed emergency medical assistance.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received 213,615 calls for help last year, up 11.9 per cent from the 190,882 it got in 2020, according to its annual report released on Friday (Feb 11).

Between September and November in particular, SCDF paramedics attended to 63,000 calls, 36.5 per cent more than in the same period the year before.

Non-emergency calls also went up slightly, from 8,835 in 2020 to 9,050 calls last year.

SCDF attributed this to the rise in the number of suspected Covid-19 cases. Many were assessed to be non-emergencies, as the patients were not seriously ill and did not need to be taken to hospital.

Overall, however, SCDF said it has in the last few years received fewer calls that were either non-emergency or false alarms, as a result of the publicity campaigns it has conducted since 2018 to call 995 only in a medical emergency.

It said: "To ensure that SCDF's emergency medical services can provide swift conveyance to hospitals for those with life-threatening and emergency conditions, we urge individuals who are not experiencing life-threatening emergencies to refrain from calling 995."

An SCDF spokesman added that, for confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patients, SCDF will take only those with severe acute respiratory infection symptoms or serious medical conditions to hospital.

While medical emergencies formed the bulk of calls to the SCDF last year, those alerting it to trauma such as industrial accidents, falls and assaults went up by 12.1 per cent to 31,656.

On incidents of fire, SCDF said it responded to 1,844 fire calls last year, compared with 1,877 in 2020.

There were 194 fire injuries last year, an increase from 184 in 2020, and three fatalities, up from one in 2020.

Overall, fires of electrical origin was the leading type of fire last year, accounting for 588, or 31.9 per cent, of all cases.

While there were fewer fires that started in homes last year, there was a 7.5 per cent increase in fires on non-residential premises, for a total of 415 incidents last year.

Of those, fires on commercial premises increased by 21.1 per cent, to 212 cases.