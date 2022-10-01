MOM dorm operations expected to be financially sustainable

SINGAPORE - Nest Singapore, a new corporate entity to be set up by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) by the end of 2022 to own, build and, together with partners, run two dormitories for migrant workers, is expected to be financially sustainable.

"Nest is a company limited by guarantee, (and) in that sense, it is... no different from a dormitory operator," a MOM spokesman told reporters on Saturday, ahead of the company's launch by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng.

However, the company will partner "other private sector players because we want to tap the expertise of the broader industry", the spokesman said.

One dorm, slated to begin operating in 2025, will be located in Tukang Innovation Lane in Jurong and be large enough to house 2,400 workers.

Another larger dorm is expected to have a capacity of 7,200 when it begins operation in Sengkang West in 2028.

Responding to questions on how the company's operations will be funded, the spokesman said: "We do expect the operations of the purpose-built dormitories by Nest to be financially sustainable over the operating duration."

But she added that Nest and MOM "will need to work through the details" of the company's government funding.

She also said existing regulations that apply to all purpose-built dorms will also apply to Nest's dorms, including licensing conditions under the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (Feda), which regulates dorm operations, as well as frequency of inspections and penalties in the event of a breach.

"We understand that there may be some concerns on potential conflict of interest with MOM's role as a regulator and possible unfair advantage over the dormitory operators.

"Nest has not, and will not, receive any privileged information of purpose-built dormitory regulations and standards that will appear to give them an advantage in operating the purpose-built dormitories," she said.

She also said that private-sector tenders for new purpose-built dorms will continue to be launched by the Ministry of National Development.

In response to a question from The Straits Times, the spokesman also addressed why the larger dorm's location was changed from Kranji to Sengkang West, when MOM's intention to build two dorms was announced in September 2021.

She said that there are multiple sites earmarked for purpose-built dorms, and the Sengkang West site appeared on the list only after the announcement.

"We assessed the different options and we decided to go with Sengkang West because of the upcoming developments like the Punggol digital hub... around the area."

As it was found that the Sengkang West site could hold only 7,200 beds, down from at least 10,000 in Kranji, this also meant the total capacity of both dorms is 9,600, instead of more than 12,500 as previously announced.