Mini float making, dance and talent competitions to celebrate Chingay50

SINGAPORE - Dancers who can weave in local dance cultures with their own favourite moves from any genre now have a chance to take the stage in next year's Chingay parade.

Anyone aged 13 to 35 can submit a video of their dance at www.chingay.gov.sg/D2 till Dec 15, with the virtual Dynamic: Diversity (D:2) competition offering the top cash prize of $1,200.

This is among the special events being held to mark the 50th anniversary of the parade, which will take place on Feb 12.

It will be aired live online and on social media, in line with prevailing safe management measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the highlights is the return of the We've Got Talent segment, where participants can submit a one-minute video. The winner stands to get $3,000 and training and performance opportunities in the event.

The public can also vote for the video they like best from Dec 15 to 30.

A new programme allows residents from 17 group representation constituencies to build mini floats to be featured in the Chingay50 showcase.

Another initiative titled Chingay As You Photo It calls on the public to share their photos of the annual event, from the first in 1973 to last year's digital edition.

Among the submissions is one from Madam Ong Choon Mui. The 69-year-old sent in a 1973 photo of her and her friends performing in a "big head dolls" item.

"The streets were packed with people on both sides, it was so exciting. We improvised (our moves) as we went and gave out sweets to the kids," said the retired dancer.

"We walked for hours, it was tiring , but we were young and had the energy."

From the middle of January next year, people can access these photos on the Chingay website.