Migrant workers, foreign domestic workers treated to National Day virtual show

SINGAPORE - Migrant workers and foreign domestic workers were treated to a virtual National Day cultural show on Sunday night (Aug 8) to top off their weekend.

The hour-long show featured bands, singers and various dance troupes.

It was organised by non-governmental organisation Alliance of Guest Workers Outreach (AGWO), in partnership with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and other organisations.

The show was streamed live on the AGWO's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Reverend Ezekiel Tan, president of Hope Initiative Alliance, which the AGWO falls under, said: "The pandemic has affected many workers. They feel homesick and miss gathering with their friends in Singapore, owing to health and safety protocols.

"Through this event, we hope that such a gesture of care towards them would bring them some much-needed cheer."

MOM also partnered with telco Singtel to organise a contest where migrant workers designed greeting cards that depict what the Singapore spirit means to them.

Three winning designs were revealed during the show, with one belonging to Mr Mir Rubel from Jurong Penjuru Dorm 2.

His greeting card featured sketches of a migrant worker donning a safety helmet, the Merlion, a plane and the Singapore national flag.

The show was also a form of thanks to workers.

Mr Samuel Gift Stephen, lead director of the AGWO, said: "It is also a way to appreciate the sacrifice of our guest workers, who have made such invaluable contributions to Singapore, and to recognise their courage, strength and resilience."

Similarly, Mr Tung Yui Fai, chief of the assurance, care and engagement group at MOM, said: "As we celebrate our National Day, we want to acknowledge and recognise the contributions of our migrant workers who have helped to build and develop our country."

Since June, the AGWO has been working with volunteers and Dorm Mums - a group of volunteers who take care of migrant workers' well-being - to distribute cookies and cupcakes to workers at their dormitories weekly.

On Saturday, more than 8,000 of those baked goods were distributed to migrant workers.