Migrant workers enjoy yoga, music at National Day festivities

More than 1, 250 migrant workers spent their rest day yesterday spray-painting murals and participating in activities like yoga, as part of National Day celebrations.

There was a carnival-like atmosphere in the air as Kranji Recreation Centre and Choa Chu Kang Dormitory B were transformed for the activities, which were organised by several volunteer migrant welfare groups and non-profit organisations.

At the recreation centre, more than 250 guests from over five surrounding dormitories took part in games, posed at photo booths, and requested Tamil and Bengali songs from a music booth, among other activities.

Recreation centres are typically visited by workers on their days off to buy necessities, remit money or get a haircut.

"The significance of this event is to send a message of solidarity, to tell the migrant workers that we, the public, remember them, we care for them and will engage them," said Homeforall Migrants' co-founder Abhishek Bajaj, 29.

The non-profit coalition co-organised the event with various stakeholders, namely JTC Corporation, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Welcome In My Backyard, Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre, Sama Sama, 24asia and A Good Space.

Mr Bajaj added: "The event celebrates Singapore's 56th National Day and recognises the unique contribution our workers make to not just our infrastructure, but also our social fabric... It also attempts to bring some vibrancy to their routines in a safe way.

"Our hope is that this will encourage more public groups to organise events for migrant workers and engage them."

Migrant workers' movements have been severely restricted since the start of the pandemic.

Ms Kari Tamura Chua, co-founder of non-profit organisation Sama Sama, noted: "Beyond their physiological needs, migrant workers' mental health and well-being have remained a primary concern, having been confined for up to 16 months.

"Although migrant workers feel more 'accepted' than before, they still feel isolated from society due to physical and social distances in communities. Their needs for social relationships, support systems and safe spaces are key elements contributing to a healthy psychological state."

She noted that while workers are allowed to leave their dormitories to go to approved facilities such as assigned recreational centres, the atmosphere of social gatherings and celebrations has not been the same compared with pre-Covid-19 times, when there were festivals, performances and large-scale sports events.

Sama Sama also co-organised the celebrations at Choa Chu Kang Dormitory B, along with the Covid-19 Migrant Support Coalition and Singapore Land Group.

Over a thousand dormitory residents gathered for a night market called Majulah Malam, which offered local food, games and music. The organisers sought to "bring back the festive atmosphere (the workers) used to enjoy before the pandemic".

Earlier yesterday, the dormitory was also the site for the launch of Making Waves, a mural art campaign dedicated to the migrant worker community. Migrant workers spray-painted a section of the wall together with Mr Don Wee, an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC and chief of MOM's Assurance, Care and Engagement Group.

The Dormitory Association of Singapore and Tee Up Dormitory organised the campaign with Sama Sama to beautify the walls of these Quick Build Dormitories, some of which were built within 6m-high walls due to concerns expressed by some members of the public.

Ms Chua said: "We're trying to create waves across Singapore, to different neighbourhoods, to bring what's been put out of sight, out of mind, back into our view and into our conversations. Hopefully with this we're able to take steps to tear down these physical and metaphorical walls."