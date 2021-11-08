Migrant domestic workers longing to see their families again soon

SINGAPORE - Two migrant domestic workers who have not been home since the pandemic began share their thoughts on not being able to reunite with their families.

Ms Suja Kaliyappan, 39, India

The divorced single mother with two sons - aged 18 and 20 - has worked in Singapore for about three years. She has not seen her college-going boys since her last trip back to Kanyakumari, India, in November 2019.

Ms Suja is hoping her employers will give her leave to go home for a short while to see them once the Covid-19 situation stabilises.

Otherwise, she may have to wait till her two-year contract ends, as she started working for her current employer only in August.

"This is a very important period in my children's life as they are going through college. If I can go home, even for a short while, I will be able to spend some time with them, help them and even watch them play football for their school," she told The Straits Times.

While working for her previous employer, Ms Suja faced some issues with the local authorities and once those were resolved, she had the opportunity to return home. But she made the difficult decision to stay on, fearing that Covid-19 restrictions would prevent her from returning to Singapore to work.

Ms Suja was a warden at the Young Women's Christian Association in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, for more than nine years before coming to work in Singapore.

She earned a quarter of what she gets as a domestic worker now.

She talks to her sons almost daily over the phone, but hopes she can meet them face-to-face soon.

Ms Suja said: "My salary pays for the school fees of my boys, supports my elderly mother who is not working and helps with their other daily expenses.

"I miss my sons a lot but if I had gone back to India, who knows when I could have come back? Because of my family's financial situation, I had to stay here."

Ms Sophiahmuri, 40, Indonesia



Ms Sophiahmuri has not gone back home since February 2017, and keeps in touch with her family via daily phone and video calls. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SOPHIAHMURI



Ms Sophiahmuri, who goes by only one name, hopes to return to Karawang in West Java to see her husband and five older siblings some time next year.

"I miss my family very much and I cannot wait to see them again. I want to give them a big hug next year, but I'm not sure if that can happen due to the pandemic," said the domestic worker, who has been working for her employer for 21 years.

The Indonesian has not been back home since February 2017. She keeps in touch with her family via daily phone and video calls.

Ms Sophiahmuri was very young when her mother died, and her father died in September 2019 at the age of 80.

"My father's death was very sudden... it was quite hard to cope after his death," she said.

Ms Sophiahmuri said her employer, who is married with three children aged 12 to 21, has always been understanding and kind towards her.

"My employer and her family treat me very well. They always make sure I have enough rest at night and that I'm doing okay. If they are not good to me, I will not be here after 21 years," she said.

Ms Sophiahmuri added: "The plan was to return to Indonesia in 2020 to be with my family as we celebrate our first Hari Raya without my father.

"But it did not happen. I just hope to see my family soon."