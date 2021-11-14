Mental health group pays tribute to its dedicated volunteers

With mental health issues brought to the fore as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, not only are more volunteers needed to spread the word on this issue, but everyone also has a role to play in looking out for neighbours and loved ones, said Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua yesterday.

"The past 11/2 years have amplified how crucial mental well-being is to our overall health... Stressors are felt by people from all walks of life, across age groups," he said at mental health advocacy group Silver Ribbon Singapore's inaugural long-service award event.

The virtual ceremony recognised 15 volunteers who have spent five to 15 years combating the stigma shadowing mental illness and have been encouraging people to seek help early.

The 15-year-old organisation, run by seven staff, is heavily reliant on its 622 volunteers, comprising businessmen, lawyers, people with mental health issues and caregivers.

"Silver Ribbon Singapore has limited manpower and resources. We therefore depend heavily on dedicated and highly motivated volunteers to join us to combat mental health stigma and to encourage afflicted persons to seek help early," said Ms Ellen Lee, the organisation's president.

One award recipient is Mr Mohamed Zailani Mohamed Said, 60, who has been a volunteer with the charity for five years. He was first approached to be an emcee for a Silver Ribbon event a few years ago.

Since then, he has been hosting various events for the charity and has also organised his own talks and sharing sessions at Geylang Serai Community Club to raise mental health awareness.

"Whenever we talk about mental health, people will always relate it to IMH (Institute of Mental Health), which is wrong. That's why I'm trying to erase that mindset people have about mental health," said Mr Zailani, who works as a building officer for the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

Silver Ribbon's roles include educating the public about the warning signs of common mental disorders and the consequences of delayed treatment. This is done through outreach events and personal counselling sessions.

Over the past 15 years, the organisation has benefited over 860,000 individuals, said Mr Chua, who is also Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development.

On a national level, the Covid-19 Mental Wellness Taskforce was set up last year to coordinate Singapore's response to mental health needs arising from the pandemic. In August, the task force offered three recommendations to address issues in the mental health landscape here. These included building an online portal for resources and developing a national strategy for mental health and well-being.

Another volunteer recognised at the award ceremony was Madam Kong Ching Mei, 71. She is the sole caregiver of her daughter and sister, who have mental health issues, and her husband, who is recovering from cancer. Despite her heavy caregiving duties, she has been volunteering with Silver Ribbon for five years, checking on seniors who live alone in rental flats and encouraging her friends to seek help if she notices signs of depression.

The 15 volunteers honoured yesterday included board members of Silver Ribbon Singapore. One of them was Dr T. Chandroo, chairman and chief executive of Modern Montessori International Group. Dr Chandroo, who joined the board 10 years ago and is currently its vice-president, has been helping to guide the organisation's direction and policies.

"As humans, we are filled with more negative thoughts than positive ones. At the end of the day, we want to help people out of this tunnel and see a very bright light," said Dr Chandroo, 67.