Ms Odelia Teo, 24, has tried her hand at creating memes, which she sends to a close-knit circle of friends.
Her memes do more than provide comic relief - they are also a way of expressing herself.
Ms Odelia Teo, 24, has tried her hand at creating memes, which she sends to a close-knit circle of friends.
Her memes do more than provide comic relief - they are also a way of expressing herself.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 27, 2021, with the headline Meme-making helps Yale-NUS graduate deal with impending closure of college. Subscribe