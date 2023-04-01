How bilingual professionals preserve local culture and context through translation

The “1942 Japanese Profession” (Japanese Occupation). The “stinging light” (stingray). The “water-carrying bullock cart” (Chinatown). These are some of the mistranslations that would cause confusion, ridicule or even outrage, if left uncorrected.

Translation and interpretation practitioners like Ms Maria Bhavani Dass, Mr Haniman Boniran and Mr Seow Jie Ying use their language expertise and local knowledge to ensure that meanings of words and sentences are correctly rendered into another language.

The importance of accurate translations is especially pertinent in multilingual and multiracial Singapore. These three practitioners share how they help different communities understand each other, and the value of translation in a multilingual world.

Steward of culture and heritage

The favourite part of Ms Maria Bhavani Dass’ day is to walk around the bustling Campbell Lane in the heart of Little India, getting inspiration for the next event at the Indian Heritage Centre (IHC), where she works as General Manager. “My mother tongue, Tamil, is a living language. I believe in appreciating the language through its culture and the arts.”

Back in her office, Ms Dass spends her day vetting Tamil translations in the IHC and the other sister Heritage Centres, in exhibits, brochures and marketing materials. Her work also includes watching interviews of people sharing their stories and making sure the translations do justice to their emotional experiences.