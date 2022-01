SINGAPORE - A study that found married women here are reporting increased sexual activity amid the pandemic offers hope that this could potentially help to boost Singapore's ultra-low birth rate.

The study, which tracked more than 400 married women here from 2018, found that they had sex more frequently during the circuit breaker from April 7 to June 1 in 2020, when all non-essential activities ground to a halt to stem the spread of Covid-19.